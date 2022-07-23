Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
Chapter 6, Problem 103

Consider the electronic structure of the element bismuth. (d) Would you expect element 115 to have an ionization ene-rgy greater than, equal to, or less than that of bismuth? Explain.

Hello everyone today. We have been given the falling problem. The ionization energy of the element a statin is kg per mole predicted the ionization of the newly discovered element Tennessean will be greater than equal to or less than a statin. Explain your answer. So the first thing you wanna pay attention to is ionization energy trends. I believe it is I sub E. So our ionization energy trends are the ionization energy is going to increase, going from the left of the periodic table to the right and it's going to decrease as we go down a group. And so that's the general trend of ionization energy. And so tennessean, So Tennessee an abbreviated as 10 is below. Ask the team to be ready to 80. And so because Tenn tennessean is below a statin, we can kind of imagine it as being a sittin right here and Tennessean right there. And so according to the trend, our tennessean has an outermost electron that's furthest away from the nucleus. And so in other words, its outermost electrons going to be less strongly held to compare it to the outermost electron of a statin. And therefore what we might expect it to be greater than it's actually going to be less than the ionization energy of a statin because the electron in Tennessee is going to be further away. So there's going to be less pull less electron electron affinity for that electron. And so this is why the resulting answer is that the ionization energy of Tennessean would be less than that due to the outermost electron being furthest away. So we can note this is due to the outer most electron being further away from the nucleus. And with that we have answered the question overall, I hope that this helped, and until next time.
