Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 114
Chapter 6, Problem 114

Take a guess. What do you think is a likely ground-state electron configuration for the sodium ion, Na+, formed by loss of an electron from a neutral sodium atom?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We have the following problem, predict the ground state electron configuration for potassium plus, which is the ion formed by potassium when it loses an electron. So the first thing I wanna do is we want to recall that an atomic number is equal to the number of protons and the species. And when neutral is equal to the number of electrons of a species. And so if you look at potassium on the periodic table, the atomic number for potassium or K Is 19, which indicates that there are 19 protons and 19 electrons. And we're going to use those electrons here to write out our ground state configuration. So what we do as we start from our One s orbital, that's the first row or period of the periodic table. And we always start with R one s. We say we have one S two because we're filling in the first two electrons and then we move on to our second row and the first two electrons are going to be from hydrogen helium and then we move on to our second row or second period. So we do two and we're also still in the same s orbital. We fill in those first two and then we move across to the right hand side of the product table where we encounter our two p orbital. And because we're failing at all of those electrons, that's going to be two P six. Moving to the next row, we have 3S2 because we're filling in those first two electrons. Once again we're moving on to the right hand side of the periodic table for our three p orbital. We are filling in those electrons once again and now we move on to the last period which is going to be our four S. And potassium is the first element there, so it gets a one. And so this is the electron configuration for neutral potassium. So we have to note That the plus one I stated in the question, It indicates that one electron was lost from our potassium from our neutral potassium. And so therefore we have to remove one electron starting. So we remove one electron from our highest energy level. And a quick way to do that is just to look at which number is the highest. And so among these numbers, the number in front of the orbital we see that we have our four S orbital here, which is the highest energy level. And we're just simply going to move that one electron here. So then we end up with the configuration for potassium plus as one is to to us too, two p 6, three S 2, three p 6 as our final answer. And with that we have answered the question overall, I hope that this helped. And until next time
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2+, and Fe3+. (b) What are the n and l quantum numbers of the electron removed on going from Fe2+ to Fe3+?

Textbook Question

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2++, and Fe3+. (c) The third ionization energy of Fe is Ei3 = +2952 kJ/mol. What is the longest wavelength of light that could ionize Fe2+(g) to Fe3+(g)?

Textbook Question
The ionization energy of an atom can be measured by photo-electron spectroscopy, in which light of wavelength l is directed at an atom, causing an electron to be ejected. The kinetic energy of the ejected electron 1EK2 is measured by determining its velocity, v since EK = 1/2 mv2. The Ei is then calculated using the relationship that the energy of the inci-dent light equals the sum of Ei plus EK. (a) What is the ionization energy of rubidium atoms in kilo-joules per mole if light with l = 58.4 nm produces elec-trons with a velocity of 2.450 * 106m/s? (The mass of an electron is 9.109 * 10-31 kg.)
Textbook Question
Order the following atoms according to increasing atomic radius: S, F, O.
Textbook Question
Which atom in each of the following pairs has a larger radius? (a) Na or K (b) V or Ta (c) V or Zn (d) Li or Ba
Textbook Question
Which atom in each of the following pairs has a larger radius? (a) C or Ge (b) Ni or Pt (c) Sn or I (d) Na or Rb
