Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
McMurry 8th Edition Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory Problem 71
Chapter 6, Problem 71
Why does ionization energy increase regularly across the periodic table from group 1A to group 8A, whereas electron affinity increases irregularly from group 1A to group 7A and then falls dramatically for group 8A?
