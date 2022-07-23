Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular Structure
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular StructureProblem 71
Chapter 8, Problem 71

Benzyne, C6H4, is a highly energetic and reactive molecule. What hybridization do you expect for the two triply bonded carbon atoms? What are the 'theoretical' values for the C¬C‚C bond angles? Why do you suppose benzyne is so reactive?

Structural formula of benzyne, C6H4, showing its reactive triply bonded carbon atoms.

Hello. Everyone in this video, we're given this structure here and we're trying to calculate first for the theoretical value for the bond angle of this year, which is this right over here. And we have to go ahead and explain the why the actual bond angle is smaller and that's of the value 106°. So here we can first start off by determining the theoretical value. So we see for our carbon here the hybridization. So we have three bonding groups. And again, we're just taking into consideration are essential carbon here. So we have three bonding groups to the carbon and want to hydrogen. It has three bonding groups is S. P two hybridized for our molecular geometry because we have three electron groups that's going to be tribunal planner. And the bond angle for that, I'll just put as B A. For tribunal planner, that's 1 20 degrees. So, we have calculated for the theoretical bond angle for this carbon atom, which is of 1 20 degrees. And now to answer the question why the actual value of this bond angle is smaller and it's not 1 20 degrees, it's actually 106 is because we see here in this molecule that our carbon bonds here, it's actually going to be constrained because it's in the form of a ring. So because it's in a ring, it's going to have a small angle. So that's the reason and we can go and actually write this out. So the carbon atoms are constrained in a ring. Making the bond angle smaller. So then this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem.
