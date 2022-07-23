Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular Structure
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.8 - Covalent Compounds: Bonding Theories and Molecular StructureProblem 32a
Chapter 8, Problem 32a

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.) (a) What is the formula of acetaminophen?

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that a three D model of a compound is shown below. White spheres represent hydrogen gray represents carbon red, represents oxygen and blue represents nitrogen. And our goal here is to identify its molecular and structural formula. So let's see what we have. We have 12 gray. So we have to carbon. We have white. So we have seven hydrogen. We have one blue, so we have one nitrogen. We have one red, so we have one oxygen. So our molecular formula is C. Two, age seven N. O. Now let's figure out our structural formula. So we see we have one, two Groups of Ch three. So that will be CH three two and then we have our N. O. H. Here. So N O. H. So that is our molecular formula and that is our structural formula. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Three of the following molecular models have a tetrahedral central atom, and one does not. Which is the odd one? (There may be a 'hidden' atom directly behind a visible atom in some cases.) (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

The VSEPR model is a simple predictive tool that is usually, but not always, correct. Take urea, for instance, a waste product excreted in animal urine:

What hybridization would you expect for the C and N atoms in urea according to the VSEPR model, and what approximate values would you expect for the various bond angles? What are the actual hybridizations and bond angles based on the molecular model shown? 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2
The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2 (c) What is the geometry around each carbon?

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.) (b) Indicate the positions of the multiple bonds in acetaminophen.

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of thalidomide, a drug that causes birth defects when taken by expectant mothers but is valuable for its use against leprosy. The lines indicate only the connections between atoms, not whether the bonds are single, double, or triple. 1Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.2 (a) What is the formula of thalidomide?

Ethyl acetate, CH3CO2CH2CH3, is commonly used as a solvent and nail-polish remover. Look at the following electrostatic potential map of ethyl acetate, and explain the observed polarity.

