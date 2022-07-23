Chapter 8, Problem 32a

The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in such over-thecounter headache remedies as Tylenol. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H.) (a) What is the formula of acetaminophen?

