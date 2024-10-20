Problem 10

When 12.5 g of NH4NO3 is dissolved in 150.0 g of water of 25.0 °C in a coffee cup calorimeter, the final temperature of the solution of 19.7 °C. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of water, 4.18 J/(g•°C). What is the ΔH per mol of NH4NO3? (LO 9.10) NH4NO3 (s) → NH4+ (aq) + NO3−(aq) ΔH = ? (a) +3.60 kJ (b) +23.0 kJ (c) +21.3 kJ (d) −3.60 kJ