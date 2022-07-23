Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
Chapter 9, Problem 65
A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
The enthalpy change for the reaction of 50.0 mL of ethylene with 50.0 mL of H2 at 1.5 atm pressure (Problem 9.51) is ∆H = -0.31 kJ. What is the value of ∆E?
Assume that a particular reaction evolves 244 kJ of heat and that 35 kJ of PV work is gained by the system. What are the values of ∆E and ∆H for the system? For the surroundings?
What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for a reaction at a constant pressure of 1.00 atm fi the internal energy chagne (ΔE) is 44.0 kJ and the volume increase is 14.0 L? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
What is the difference between heat capacity and specific heat?
Does a measurement carried out in a bomb calorimeter give a value for ∆H or ∆E? Explain.
Sodium metal is sometimes used as a cooling agent in heat-exchange units because of its releatively high molar heat capacity fo 28.2 J/(mol·°C). What is the specific heat and molar heat capacity of sodium in J/g·°C?
