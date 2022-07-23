Chapter 9, Problem 116c

Use the data in Appendix B to find standard enthalpies of reaction in kilojoules for the following processes: (c) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g)

