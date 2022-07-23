Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 × 2.4367) - 2.34
A flask containing 11.7 mL of a liquid weighs 132.8 g with the liquid in the flask and 124.1 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g/mL to the correct number of significant digits.
Perform each unit conversion. a. 27.8 L to cm3 b. 1898 mg to kg c. 198 km to cm
Perform each unit conversion. a. 154 cm to in b. 3.14 kg to g c. 3.5 L to qt d. 109 mm to in
Perform each unit conversion. a. 1.4 in to mm
Perform each unit conversion. b. 116 ft to cm