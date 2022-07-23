Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 56a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 56a

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8 * 105 g

Verified Solution
Video duration:
38s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have the question asking us to express the following without exponents 3. times 10 to the 12th g. We need to remember what unit is 10- and that is tara. So are 3.6 times 10 to the g Is going to equal 3. tera grams. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2 * 10 - 9 m

410
views
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22 * 10 - 15 s

1028
views
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5 * 106 L

592
views
Textbook Question

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2 * 10 - 10 s

673
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). c. 128 pm

1965
views
2
comments
Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm

541
views
2
comments