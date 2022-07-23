Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 55b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 55b

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22 * 10 - 15 s

Verified Solution
Video duration:
46s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to express the falling without exponents 55 times 10 to the negative 15 seconds. What we need to do here is remember what unit has an exponents of negative 15, So 10 to the negative 15 seconds equals one timeto second, Which means that 55 times 10 to the negative seconds Equals pinto seconds. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)

644
views
Textbook Question

The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.

1355
views
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2 * 10 - 9 m

410
views
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5 * 106 L

592
views
Textbook Question

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8 * 105 g

401
views
Textbook Question

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2 * 10 - 10 s

673
views
1
rank