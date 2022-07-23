Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 79a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 1, Problem 79a

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. π = 3.14

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. For this problem, we need to determine whether the number is exact or not exact. And it says to note that the number of significant figures of exact numbers is unlimited. So let's take a look at the number. It is Euler number which is 2.71. And for us to determine whether this is exact or not, we need to take a look at the last significant figure which is a one and we don't know what the digit is after this one. And so this one communicates a level of uncertainty. It could either be a zero or a two. And so this number is really a number that is somewhere between 2. To 2.72. And so because this communicates uncertainty, Euler is number is not exact and that is the answer to this problem. It is not exact because there is uncertainty. Okay, so that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each number? d. 1.563300 * 1011 m

756
views
Textbook Question

How many significant figures are in each number? c. 108,700 km

604
views
1
comments
Open Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? a. p = 3.14 b. 12 in = 1 ft c. EPA gas mileage rating of 26 miles per gallon d. 1 gross = 144

Textbook Question

Which numbers are exact (and therefore have an unlimited number of significant figures)? b. 12 in = 1 ft

481
views
Textbook Question

Round each number to three significant figures. a. 79,845.82 b. 1.548937 * 107 c. 2.3499999995 d. 0.000045389

1035
views
Textbook Question

Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 89.3 * 77.0 * 0.08

789
views