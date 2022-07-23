Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2 d. CO2
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 77a,b,c,d
Chapter 10, Problem 77a,b,c,d
Use molecular orbital theory to predict if each molecule or ion exists in a relatively stable form. a. H22- b. Ne2 c. He22+ d. F22-
Verified Solution
Video duration:8m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Orbital Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory (MOT) describes the behavior of electrons in molecules by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals. These orbitals can be bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding, and the distribution of electrons among them determines the stability and properties of the molecule. In this theory, the stability of a molecule is assessed by the number of electrons in bonding versus antibonding orbitals.
Recommended video:
Bonding and Antibonding Orbitals
Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine constructively, leading to increased electron density between nuclei and a stabilizing effect. Conversely, antibonding orbitals arise from destructive interference, resulting in decreased electron density between nuclei and instability. The relative occupancy of these orbitals is crucial for predicting the stability of a molecule or ion, as a higher number of electrons in bonding orbitals typically indicates greater stability.
Recommended video:
Electron Configuration in Ions
The electron configuration of ions reflects the distribution of electrons in molecular orbitals after accounting for the charge. For the H22- ion, two additional electrons must be considered, which will occupy the available molecular orbitals. Analyzing the resulting electron configuration helps determine whether the ion is stable, based on the balance between bonding and antibonding electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
Anion Electron Configuration
Related Practice
Textbook Question
585
views
Textbook Question
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH3OH (H3COH) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)
427
views
Textbook Question
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SCl2 b. SCl4
1087
views
Textbook Question
Using the molecular orbital energy ordering for second-row homonuclear diatomic molecules in which the π2p orbitals lie at lower energy than the σ2p, draw MO energy diagrams and predict the bond order in a molecule or ion with each number of total valence electrons. Will the molecule or ion be diamagnetic or paramagnetic? a. 4 b. 6
332
views
Open Question
What is the molecular geometry of BrF5, and how can it be sketched using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4?
Open Question
Sketch the antibonding molecular orbital that results from the linear combination of two 1s orbitals. Indicate the region where interference occurs and state the type of interference (constructive or destructive).