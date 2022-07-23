The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1 b. N 2s22p3
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.
a. COCl2 (carbon is the central atom)
b. BrF5
c. XeF2
How many types of hybrid orbitals do we use to describe each molecule? a. N2O5 c. BrCN (no formal charges)
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.)
a. CH3NH2 (H3CNH2)
b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)
Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2 d. CO2
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. CH3OH (H3COH) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)