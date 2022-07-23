Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond TheoryProblem 63a,b,c
Chapter 10, Problem 63a,b,c

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule or ion. Sketch the structure, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7.
a. COCl2 (carbon is the central atom)
b. BrF5
c. XeF2

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization is the process of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate the bonding requirements of a molecule. In the case of COCl2, the central carbon atom undergoes sp2 hybridization, resulting in three equivalent hybrid orbitals that form sigma bonds with the two chlorine atoms and one oxygen atom, while the remaining p orbital can participate in pi bonding.
Bonding and Molecular Geometry

The bonding in molecules involves the formation of sigma (σ) and pi (π) bonds between atoms. In COCl2, the molecular geometry is trigonal planar due to the sp2 hybridization of carbon, which allows for 120-degree bond angles between the bonds. Understanding the geometry helps predict the physical and chemical properties of the molecule.
Orbital Overlap

Orbital overlap is a key concept in chemical bonding, where atomic orbitals from different atoms combine to form bonds. In COCl2, the overlap of the sp2 hybrid orbitals of carbon with the p orbitals of chlorine and oxygen leads to the formation of sigma bonds, while any remaining p orbitals can form pi bonds, illustrating the importance of orbital interactions in molecular structure.
