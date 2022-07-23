Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Chapter 10, Problem 61c

Write a hybridization and bonding scheme for each molecule. Sketch the molecule, including overlapping orbitals, and label all bonds using the notation shown in Examples 10.6 and 10.7. c. OF2

hey everyone in this example, we need to draw the molecule for H two us or hydrogen sulfide showing the orbital overlap and the label of the hybridization of the bonds. We need to tell what the hybridization of the orbital's in the sulfur hydrogen single bonds is. So our first step for any problem like this is to write out our correct lewis structure and to do that, we need to find our total valence. So we're going to calculate that here below. First. Looking at our atom hydrogen, we would recall that it's located in group one A. On the periodic table corresponding to one valence electron. And because we have this subscript of two in our formula here, we want to go ahead and multiply this one valence electron times the two atoms. This is going to give us a total of two, two electrons. So next moving on to the sulfur atom, we want to recall that sulfur is located in group six A. On the periodic table corresponding to six valence electrons. And we just have one sulfur atom. So we're going to add the two electrons to the six electrons here. And this is going to give us a total of eight electrons. So now that we have our total valence electrons, we can draw out our lower structure. We're going to begin by making the base connections. We know that because we have one sulfur atom, it's going to be the central atom and it's surrounded by two hydrogen atoms. And we're just going to make these based connections here. Using a total of four of our electrons because we recall that a bond represents two electrons each. So we have 24, we just need a total of four more added on to use up our eight electrons. And what we're going to do because we know we can't add any more bonds or electrons to hydrogen. We recall that sulfur right now does not have its octet fulfilled. So we're going to add two sets of lone pairs to it to fulfill its octet. So now it has a total of eight electrons around it. We've used all of the electrons for our lowest structure and this means we have our correct lewis structure. Our next step is to go ahead and check for our electron rich regions or our electron domains which we should recall will find by taking our number of sigma or single bonds. We should recall that sigma and single bonds mean the same thing. And adding that to our number of lone pairs on our central atom. So we're focusing on our central atom sulfur here to calculate electron domains. And what we would see is that we have two sigma bonds attached to our sulfur. So two of these single bonds here. So we'll have two sigma plus. Do we have any lone pairs on our central atom here? Yes, we do. We added a total of two lone pairs. So we would say plus two lone pairs. And this is going to give us a total of four domains And we should recall that four domains tells us our hybridization. And we should recall that when we have to two bonding regions and two lone pairs on our central atom that will correspond to a hybridization sp three for sulfur. And because we recall that we have sp three hybridization, we would also recognize that this is going to correspond for something that has to bonding regions and two lone pairs. Two bent geometry. And we should recall. Ben geometry is going to look like something like that. So we should have actually done our lewis structure in this bench shape but we'll go ahead and draw our orbital overlap structure with this proper shape. So, to begin drawing our orbital overlap structure, we're going to make the lobes of our sp three hybridized orbital for our sulfur atom. So we'll be drawing the first two in this downward direction. I'm sorry, should be like this. So we're going to label them both s. p three. We know that this is for our sulfur atom and we can't forget our two lone pairs. So we're going to draw out two more lobes going in this upper direction and filling them in with our loan paris. Next we need to go ahead and add our connections with hydrogen. We want to recall that hydrogen is located in the one s orbital of our periodic tables and this is the smallest orbital, it's going to be fully filled in with electrons because it can only hold a maximum of two. And for the configuration of hydrogen, it only has one electron of the two filled in. So to add this in, we're going to draw in a sphere that's going to slightly overlap. Our first sp three orbital lobe will draw in hydrogen and we should recognize that within this overlap here, we want to go ahead and recognize that this is where our electrons of opposite spins will reside. And this is exactly where our sigma bond, or single bond forms between our hydrogen and our sulfur and our structure here, we can go ahead and label this hydrogen as the s orbital here. So let's draw in our second hydrogen, we're going to follow the same steps. We want to go ahead and draw in this spherical orbital head to head with the S. P three with the other sp three lobe in our sulfur hybridized orbital. And again, we would recognize that in this overlapping region shared between the two orbital's we have our electrons of opposite spins where our sigma bond, or single bond forms between the hydrogen and the s orbital and our sulfur in the sp three orbital. And so now we actually have completed our orbital overlap diagram and fully answer this question. We need to show what the hybridization is of the sulfur hydrogen single bond here, or sigma bond. And what we would say is that's going to be the combination of our hybridization of our sulfur atom here with the combination of our hydrogen atom and we did state that our sulfur atom is sp three hybridized. So our bond is also going to be sP three hybridized between sulfur and hydrogen. And we stated that hydrogen is hybridized in the S orbital or the one S orbital. But we would just write us here and so we would have S. P. Three S. Hybridization for our sulfur hydrogen single bonds to complete this example as our final answer. And so everything boxed in here. The diagram, as well as our distinction for our label for the sulfur hydrogen single bonds, is our final answer to complete this example and this will correspond to choice C. And our multiple choice. So this completes this example as our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
