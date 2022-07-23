Skip to main content
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics Problem 37b
Chapter 14, Problem 37b

What are the units of k for each type of reaction? b. second-order reaction

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to write the appropriate units for the right constant of a third order reaction. For an in order reaction, the units for the right constant is given by M 1 - in Times S 2 - four in equals three M equals 1 - Times. S 2 -1, which equals m. To the -2 Times S to the -1. So those are our appropriate units. Thank you for watching. Bye.
