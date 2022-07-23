Skip to main content
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 45b

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -15 mC (microcoulombs), what is their collective mass?

Hi everyone for this problem we're told that air conditioning gives shopping malls cold and dry conditions, static charges may accumulate on the soles of your shoes while walking inside the mall If negative 25 micro columns is generated in your body. What is their collective mass? So here we're dealing with static charges and we want to calculate their collective mass. So let's talk about that a little bit before we get started for charges. We see here that we're working in columns. Kalume is the S. I. Unit for electric charge and an electron has A charge and a mass. So let's write those values here. The charge of an electron which is represented by Q. is equal to 1.6 times 10 To the -19 Kalume. And I put it he here to symbolize electric and the mass of an electron is equal to nine . times 10 To the negative grants. So let's start off with what we're given. We need to go from charge to mass and we can do that using unit conversions. So if we start off with what we're given negative micro colognes, We can go from micro columns, two columns and one Micro Kalume Micro Prefix is 10 to the -6. We have 10 to the -6 Kalume. Now we can go from Kalume to charge using the charge of an electron. So in one electron we have 1.6 times To the negative 19 columns. So so far let's see what cancels. We have our micro columns, cancel our columns cancel. So now we want to go from now we want mass. So we can use that using the mass of an electron. So in one electron we have 9.11 times 10 To the -28 g. And here you see that our electrons cancel. And we're left with grams. Which is what the question is asking, what is their collective mass. So once we go ahead and calculate this in our calculator, we get 1.4 times to the -13 g. And this is our final answer. This is going to be the collective mass of -25 Micro columns generated by your body. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.
