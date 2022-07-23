Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 67a
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 5.94 * 1020 SO3 molecules
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Video transcript
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. d. 195 kg CaO
1732
views
Textbook Question
How many molecules are in each sample? a. 6.5 g H2O
585
views
Textbook Question
How many molecules (or formula units) are in each sample? a. 85.26 g CCl4 b. 55.93 kg NaHCO3 c. 119.78 g C4H10 d. 4.59 * 105 g Na3PO4
1211
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. a. 4.5 * 1025 O3 molecules
2908
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the mass (in g) of each sample. b. 9.85 * 1019 CCl2F2 molecules
922
views
Textbook Question
A sugar crystal contains approximately 1.8 * 1017 sucrose (C12H22O11) molecules. What is its mass in mg?
2122
views