Chapter 3, Problem 72a
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. a. N2O
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. a. CH4
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. c. C2H2
Calculate the mass percent composition of carbon in each carbon-containing compound. d. C2H5Cl
Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in each nitrogen-containing compound. c. NO2
Most fertilizers consist of nitrogen-containing compounds such as NH3, CO(NH2)2, NH4NO3, and (NH4)2SO4. Plants use the nitrogen content in these compounds for protein synthesis. Calculate the mass percent composition of nitrogen in CO(NH2)2.
Iron in the earth is in the form of iron ore. Common ores include Fe2O3 (hematite), Fe3O4 (magnetite), and FeCO3 (siderite). Calculate the mass percent composition of iron for each of these iron ores. Which ore has the highest iron content?