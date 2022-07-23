Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 36
Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Textbook Question
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. d. aluminum and oxygen
Textbook Question
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound. c. Na2O
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4
Textbook Question
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. b. Mg(C2H3O2)2
