Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations
Ch.3 - Molecules, Compounds & Chemical Equations Problem 33
Chapter 3, Problem 33

Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. d. aluminum and oxygen

Hey, everyone, we're asked to determine the formula of the ionic compound formed by cadmium and oxygen. Now, looking at our periodic table, we find that cadmium has a plus two charge and oxygen has a minus to charge. Now, using our criss cross method, cadmium will have a subscript of two. While oxygen will also have a subscript of two, since we're multiplying the ion with the oxidation number of the other ion and vice versa. But since we have that common denominator of two, we can divide both of those subscript by two which gets us to a final formula of C D O. And this will be our final answer for a cadmium oxide. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
