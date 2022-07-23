Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsProblem 37c
Chapter 4, Problem 37c

Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 2.5 mol Na, 1 mol Br2

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to identify the limiting reactant, given 3.25 moles of potassium and 5.50 moles of chloride as initial reactant for the reaction to potassium plus chloride chlorine forms to potassium chloride. So we are going to start off with our 3.25 moles of potassium And we're going to multiply it by our multiple ratio, so by two moles of potassium chloride, Divided by two moles of potassium, Gives us 3.25 moles of potassium chloride. And next we have our chlorine, we have 5.50 moles of chlorine. We're going to multiply by our multiple ratio. So two moles of potassium chlorine chloride over one mole of chlorine and that gives us 11 moles of potassium chloride. This is our lowest number. So that will be our limiting re agent. So potassium is our limiting re agent. Thank you for watching. Bye.
