Chapter 5, Problem 61

A gas mixture contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: N2, 215 torr; O2, 102 torr; and He, 117 torr. What is the total pressure of the mixture? What mass of each gas is present in a 1.35-L sample of this mixture at 25.0 °C?

