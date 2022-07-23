Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromagnetic Spectrum The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses all types of electromagnetic radiation, arranged by frequency and wavelength. It includes gamma rays, X-rays, ultraviolet light, visible light, infrared radiation, microwaves, and radio waves. Understanding the spectrum is crucial for comparing different types of radiation based on their frequency and energy.

Frequency and Energy Relationship The frequency of electromagnetic radiation is inversely related to its wavelength and directly related to its energy. Higher frequency radiation, such as gamma rays, has more energy per photon compared to lower frequency radiation, like radio waves. This relationship is described by the equation E = hν, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, and ν is frequency.