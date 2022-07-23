Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 8, Problem 73c

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At

everyone in this example, we need to determine which statements below are true based on periodic trends. So based on all these choices, they're all mentioning first ionization energy. We want to recall that first ionization energy is going to be represented by the following symbol. I was a subscript of one and it follows a certain trend on our periodic tables, which we should recall is going to be increasing as we go from the bottom up towards the right of our periodic table. And so what we're going to do is based on the choices. Also recognize that we're comparing antimony versus the other atom polonium. So we want to recognize that antimony is in group five a. On the periodic table across period five, and polonium is in Group six a. On the periodic table across period five. And so therefore we can conclude that polonium is going to have the greater first ionization energy compared to our antimony Due to the fact that polonium is in group six a. And so it's more towards the right following the trend of our periodic table, Whereas antimony is in group five a. And is more towards the left following the trend of a decrease in first ionization energy. And so this would correspond best to confirm that choice B is the most correct choice to complete this example. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Arrange this isoelectronic series in order of increasing atomic radius: Se2- , Sr2+ , Rb+ , Br- .

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Br or Bi

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Na or Rb

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn

Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge

Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.

