Chapter 8, Problem 79a

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which element between barium and calcium has the more negative electron affinity. So what we want to do is recall that our trend for electron affinity on our periodic tables is going to be increasing as we go from the bottom towards the right of our periodic table. So what we should do is compare the locations of barium versus calcium. And so when we look for barium on our periodic table, we would find it on group Or in Group two A. And across period six vs calcium. We would find also in group two a. But across period four. And so therefore we would conclude that barium Being in period six is lower than calcium on the periodic table and has a more negative electron affinity. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
