Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 8, Problem 80

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity in each pair. a. Mg or S b. K or Cs c. Si or P d. Ga or Br

hey everyone in this example we're asked which element between indium and strontium has the more negative electron affinity. To answer this question, we want to recall that for our electron affinity trend on our periodic tables it's going to be increasing as we go from the bottom towards the right of our periodic tables. When we think of the location of indium on our periodic table, we're going to find indium Down Group three A. On period five of our periodic tables. In comparison when we think of our location of strontium on our periodic tables, we would find strontium In Group two A. And period five. Now because we know electron affinity is increasing as we go from the bottom towards higher or towards lower number periods and towards the right of our periodic table. We would recall that because Group three A. Is more towards the right of our periodic table than Group two A. And strontium is present in group three A. Or sorry indium is in Group three A around period five. So it's around here on our periodic tables versus strontium is all the way around here on our periodic table, we would associate Indium as having a higher electron affinity than our strontium. So again, to reiterate for our final answer, we want to find the atom with the more negative electron affinity. And so that would be the electron affinity that has a lower magnitude. So based on our trend we would say that therefore strontium will have a more negative electron affinity And that is due to the fact that it's only in group two a. which according to our trend, will have a lower magnitude as far as our affinity. So to complete this example, this is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
