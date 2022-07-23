Chapter 8, Problem 77
For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge
Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE4 = 11,600 kJ>mol To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. b. B or S