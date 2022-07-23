Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 112
Chapter 9, Problem 112

Calculate the heat of atomization (see previous problem) of C2H3Cl, using the average bond energies in Table 9.3.

hey everyone in this example we need to calculate heat of atomization for di chloral, floral methane. And we're going to first begin by recalling that our heat of atomization is going to equal two times the bond energy of our two carbon chlorine bonds in the molecule, Added to two times the bond energy of our two chlorine. Or sorry, carbon flooring bonds in our molecules. So this should just be carbon here. So looking these values up, we can say that our entropy of atomization is going to equal two times the bond energy of a carbon chlorine. Single bond equal to 339 kg joules per mole in our textbooks Which is then added to two times the carbon flooring single bonds in our molecule Which have a bond energy of inner textbooks as 485 kg joules per mole. So this is going to give us a value equal to 1648 kg joules per mole as our final answer for our heat of atomization of our dick, laurel floor, methane. So this will be our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
