Chapter 9, Problem 97
The cyanate ion (OCN- ) and the fulminate ion (CNO- ) share the same three atoms but have vastly different properties. The cyanate ion is stable, while the fulminate ion is unstable and forms explosive compounds. The resonance structures of the cyanate ion are explored in Example 9.8. Draw Lewis structures for the fulminate ion—including possible resonance forms— and use formal charge to explain why the fulminate ion is less stable (and therefore more reactive) than the cyanate ion.
Video transcript
Diazomethane is a highly poisonous, explosive compound because it readily evolves N2. Diazomethane has the following composition by mass: 28.57% C; 4.80% H; and 66.64% N. The molar mass of diazomethane is 42.04 g/mol. Find the molecular formula of diazomethane, draw its Lewis structure, and assign formal charges to each atom. Why is diazomethane not very stable? Explain.
The reaction of Fe2O3(s) with Al(s) to form Al2O3(s) and Fe(s) is called the thermite reaction and is highly exothermic. What role does lattice energy play in the exothermicity of the reaction?
NaCl has a lattice energy of -787 kJ>mol. Consider a hypothetical salt XY. X3 + has the same radius of Na+ and Y3 - has the same radius as Cl - . Estimate the lattice energy of XY.
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. e. CH3CHO