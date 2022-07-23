Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 56a
Chapter 1, Problem 56a

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 38.8×105 g c. 23.4×1011 m d. 87.9×10−7 L

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prefix Multipliers

Prefix multipliers are standard prefixes used in the metric system to denote specific powers of ten. For example, 'kilo-' represents 10^3, 'mega-' represents 10^6, and 'centi-' represents 10^-2. These prefixes simplify the expression of large or small quantities by allowing scientists to communicate measurements more efficiently without using exponents.
Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers as a product of a coefficient and a power of ten. It is particularly useful for handling very large or very small numbers. In the context of the question, the number 38.8 * 10^5 g can be converted into a more manageable form using prefix multipliers, which helps in understanding and comparing measurements easily.
Unit Conversion

Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another while maintaining the same quantity. In this case, converting grams expressed in scientific notation to a more readable format using metric prefixes requires an understanding of how to translate between different units and their corresponding prefixes, ensuring clarity and accuracy in scientific communication.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2×10−9 m

Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 22×10−15 s

Textbook Question

Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. d. 3.5×106 L

Textbook Question

Use prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. b. 55.2×10−10 s

Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). a. 4.5 ns b. 18 fs c. 128 pm

Textbook Question

Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only base units (no prefix multipliers). d. 35 μm

