Molecular Orbital Theory Molecular Orbital Theory (MOT) describes the behavior of electrons in molecules by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals. These orbitals can be bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding, and the distribution of electrons among them determines the stability and properties of the molecule. In this theory, the stability of a molecule is assessed by the number of electrons in bonding versus antibonding orbitals.

Bonding and Antibonding Orbitals Bonding orbitals are formed when atomic orbitals combine constructively, leading to increased electron density between nuclei and a stabilizing effect. Conversely, antibonding orbitals arise from destructive interference, resulting in decreased electron density between nuclei and instability. The relative occupancy of these orbitals is crucial for predicting the stability of a molecule or ion, as a higher number of electrons in bonding orbitals typically indicates greater stability.