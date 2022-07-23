Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 35
Chapter 11, Problem 35

Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2

hey everyone in this example. We need to identify the electron and molecular geometry for nitrogen, tri chloride. And we also need to give the bond angle and it's expected or whether it is expected to deviate from this ideal bond angle. So what we want to do is draw in our molecule here. So we have we would have nitrogen as our central atom. We want to recall that nitrogen has a total of five valence electrons. So drawing those in, we would have 12345 here And we would form three bonds to our surrounding chlorine atoms. So because we have three atoms bonded to our nitrogen and then a lone pair on our nitrogen, we would say we have four electron groups which will correspond to tetra hydro electron geometry. Moving forward, we would want to analyze that because we have three bonds attached to our nitrogen And one lone pair. This corresponds to the molecular geometry where our central atom represented by A which is nitrogen is bonded to three Bonds AX three. And we have the presence of one lone pair on our central atom nitrogen, so E one. This is going to correspond to our molecular geometry being tribunal pyramidal molecular geometry. And so moving forward, we want to recall that the tribunal pyramidal molecular geometry as well as the tetra. He'd real electron geometry would therefore correspond to a bond angle Of 109.5°. And because we do have this lone pair on our central atom, our lone pair on nitrogen causes deviation from our ideal bond angle. And so we would say yes, as our answer To the 3rd and last question. So our final answers are boxed in blue. Here we have our bond angle. We did confirm that we will deviate from this ideal bond angle. We confirmed our molecular geometry and we confirmed our electron geometry as tetrahedron. So everything boxed in blue represents our final answers to correspond to answer choice D. In our multiple choice. So this will complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below, and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
