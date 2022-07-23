Skip to main content
Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
Chapter 11, Problem 39d

Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-

Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the lewis structure and the molecular geometry for iodine. Tetra fluoride first, let's go ahead and determine the number of valence electrons we have from our iodine, we have one of iodine and we're going to multiply this by seven since it's in our group seven A. This will get us to seven valence electrons looking at our flooring, we have four flooring and we're going to multiply this by seven as well. Since it's also in our group seven A. This will get us to 28 valence electrons adding these two values up. We get a total of 35 valence electrons. So since we have that minus one charge, we'll need to add one valence electron. So in total we have 36 balance electrons to draw out drawing this out, we know that iodine is going to be our central atom and it's going to be connected to four flooring atoms. To complete our Florins, activites will add three lone pairs onto each flooring. And since we need 36 valence electrons will add two lone pairs onto our iodine. And this is okay because iodine can disobey the octet rule and since we have that minus one charge, we'll have to denote that by adding a negative one charge. Now to determine our geometry we have our central atom a and we have four groups surrounding it and we have two lone pairs for our vesper theory. This is going to be square planer and this is going to be our final answer. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
