Ch.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO Theory
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.11 - Chemical Bonding II: Molecular Shapes, VSEPR & MO TheoryProblem 54a
Chapter 11, Problem 54a

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. B 2s22p1

Welcome back everyone. To another video. The valence electron configuration of carbon is shown here. D one s 22, S 22 P two, how many bands can carbon make without hybridization? And we're given for answer choices A four B one D two and D zero. Let's recall that the number of bonds that an element can make without hybridization is equal to the number of unpaired electrons. Using this concept, we can easily tell how many bonds carbon can make without hybridization if we understand the notation. So we have one s two, we can essentially draw a diagram. Let's suppose that we have our N equals one level, we have our S orbital, then we have our N equals two level once again, one S orbital. And we also know that we have three P orbitals. So essentially, if we add those electrons, we have two electrons in the S shell, then two more in the two S shell. And now we have two P two, right? Let's remember that according to the Hans rule, we cannot pair them, right? Because we have three orbitals available. And we noticed that there are two unpaired electrons generally we know that carbon can make four bonds if we perform hybridization, right, we un pair the two electrons from the two S orbital and we have four unpaired electrons which allows us to form four bonds. However, since the question is asking us how many bonds we can form without hybridization, we simply calculate the number of unpaired electrons which correspond to two possible bonds without hybridization. And therefore, we can say that C two is the correct answer choice to this problem. Thank you for watching.
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. Be 2s2

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. P 3s23p3

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. F 2s22p5

The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? c. O 2s22p4

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configurations—without hybridization—for all the atoms in SF2. Circle the electrons involved in bonding. Draw a three-dimensional sketch of the molecule and show orbital overlap. What bond angle do you expect from the unhybridized orbitals? How well does valence bond theory agree with the experimentally measured bond angle of 98.2° ?

Write orbital diagrams (boxes with arrows in them) to represent the electron configuration of carbon before and after sp3 hybridization.

