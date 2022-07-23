Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.12 - Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular ForcesProblem 41c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 12, Problem 41c

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning. c. CH4 or CH3CH3

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone where ask which between silicon tetrachloride and hex like laura Dis Elaine has a higher boiling point first let's go ahead and draw out our Lewis structures. Starting off with silicon tetrachloride. We know that silicon is going to be our central atom And this will be connected to four chlorine And each corinne will have three lone pairs to fill its octet. Now let's go ahead and draw out hexafluoride, insulin. So we have to silicon atoms and these will be bonded to one another as our central atoms and each one will also be bonded to three chlorine And each chlorine will also have three lone pairs. Looking at our structures we can go ahead and assess their disciple moments and as we can see right here our disciple moments for each one are going to cancel out. And because our di pole moments cancel out, this tells us that we have non polar compounds which means that we have London dispersion forces and as we've learned the higher the boiling point our inter molecular forces will be stronger. And since we only have London dispersion forces will have to look at our molar masses and we know that as our molar mass increases, our boiling point will also increase. Now comparing these two compounds we can see that the one with the higher boiling point is going to be hex like loro discipline due to the high molar mass. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. d. He

808
views
Textbook Question

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. c. CH3OH

945
views
Textbook Question

Determine the kinds of intermolecular forces that are present in each element or compound. d. I2

361
views
Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. b. CH3CH2CH2OH or CH3OH

653
views
Textbook Question

In each pair of compounds, pick the one with the higher vapor pressure at a given temperature. Explain your reasoning. c. CH3OH or H2CO

1380
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each pair of compounds forms a homogeneous solution when combined. For those that form homogeneous solutions, indicate the type of forces that are involved. a. CCl4 and H2O

1630
views
1
rank