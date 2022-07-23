Chapter 15, Problem 37b
What are the units of k for each type of reaction? b. second-order reaction
This graph shows a plot of the rate of a reaction versus the concentration of the reactant.
a. What is the order of the reaction with respect to A?
b. Make a rough sketch of a plot of [A] versus time
c. Write a rate law for the reaction including the value of k.
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. a. Calculate the rate of the reaction when [N2O5] = 0.055 M
This reaction is first order in N2O5: N2O5(g) → NO3(g) + NO2(g) The rate constant for the reaction at a certain temperature is 0.053/s. b. What would the rate of the reaction be at the concentration indicated in part a if the reaction were second order? Zero order? (Assume the same numerical value for the rate constant with the appropriate units.)
A reaction in which A, B, and C react to form products is first order in A, second order in B, and zero order in C. b. What is the overall order of the reaction?