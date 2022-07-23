Skip to main content
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.22 - Organic ChemistryProblem 128
Chapter 22, Problem 128

Write the structural formulas of three different compounds that each have the molecular formula C5H12.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us to draw all the possible structural formulas for the ice summer of hexane C six H 14. So we're gonna start with six carbons and we're going to use three hydrogen is on the in carbons and two hydrogen is on the middle carbon so that the octave is filled. And if we want to draw the condensed structure, each carbon is going to be a point and the hydrogen is are going to be implied. So it will look like this one too, three, four and that is called in hexane. Next we're going to do carbon carbon carbon carbon carbon with a carbon attached here and we're going to add our hydrogen to fill our octet. And if we want to draw the condensed structure again, each carbon is going to be a point or the end of a line. So it will look like this and the hydrogen is to fill the octet are implied and that is to metal plantain. Next we're going to have carbon carbon, carbon, carbon, carbon and a carbon here, we're gonna add our hydrogen. And if we want to draw our condensed structure, it will look like this. And that is called three methyl plantain. Next, we're going to have a carbon bonded to a carbon bonded to our next carbon carbon carbon and carbon and we're gonna add our hydrogen and are condensed structure will look like this and that is called to three dimethyl butane. And lastly we have carbon bonded to carbon bonded to carbon bonded to carbon bonded to carbon bonded to carbon, and we'll add our hydrogen. And if we want to draw the condensed structure, it will look like this. And it is called 2, 2 dimethyl boutin. So these are our possible structures. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

Identify the two compounds that display stereoisomerism and draw their structures. e. 2,4-dimethyl-3-pentanol

Textbook Question

There are eight structures with the formula C3H7NO in which the O is part of a carbonyl group. Draw the structures and identify the functional groups in each.

Textbook Question

The hydrogen at C-1 of 1-butyne is much more acidic than the one at C-1 in 1-butene. Explain.

