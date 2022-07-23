Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 60a
Chapter 3, Problem 60a

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2

Hey everyone in this example we need to determine the formula mass for strong T. M. I died. We want to recall that the formula mass is another way of saying the atomic mass. And so we can go ahead and calculate this by recalling that we have just one atom of strontium here in our compound. So we have strontium equal to its formula mass of one times the atomic mass according to our periodic table. For strontium is equal to 87. Am use. And so this gives us a value of 87.62. Next we look at our I died here or I'd I'm sorry and we see that we have two atoms of iodine. So we have two times its atomic mass from the periodic table equal to 26.9 A. M. Us. And so This multiplying this by two, Gives us a total of 2 53.8 am use. And so we would add our two totals from our all of our ions in our strontium iodide. And this gives us a value equal to 3:41.42 AM us as our formula mass of our strontium iodide. And so this would be our final answer. To complete this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
