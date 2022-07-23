Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 59c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 59c

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. c. C6H12O6

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine the formula mass of Anthony like acid. We want to recall that formula mass is interchangeable with the term atomic mass. So we're going to go ahead and calculate based on each amount of atoms we have in this compound, our formula mass. So for carbon we want to recognize that we have that subscript of seven and so we have seven times Or seven atoms times its atomic mass according to our periodic table equal to 12.01 am use. This gives us a value equal to 84.07 AM. You next? We have our hydrogen atom which we see we have seven atoms of as well which we can multiply by hydrogen atomic masses on the periodic table of 1.8 AM use And this is going to give us 7.056 am use. Then we have our nitrogen atom which we only have one of because we don't have any subscript next to it. So we would say one times its atomic mass according to the periodic table of 14.1 A. M. U. S. Which gives us the same thing 14.01 a. m. use. And lastly we have our oxygen in which we have two atoms of so we take two times its atomic mass according to the periodic table of 16 AM Use. And that gives us a total of 32 a. m. use. And so we're going to take the total of all of the contributions of atomic mass units from each of these atoms. And this is going to give us a total of 137.14 am use as our formula mass of our Anthony Illich assets. So C seven H seven N 02. So this is our final answer for this example, if you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. PbSO4

497
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. b. KClO

459
views
Textbook Question

Refer to the nomenclature flowchart (Figure 3.11) to name each compound. c. CoSO4

656
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the formula mass for each compound. a. MgBr2

1167
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. a. 55.98 g CF2Cl2

895
views
Textbook Question

Determine the number of moles (of molecules or formula units) in each sample. b. 23.6 kg Fe(NO3)2

478
views