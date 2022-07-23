Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 103

Classify each hydrocarbon as an alkane, alkene, or alkyne. d. H3C¬CH2¬CH2¬CH3

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if H three c ch ch CH two CH three is an al caine, elkin or alkaline. So an al caine has only single bonds and all keen has at least one double bond and alkaline has at least one triple bond. So let's draw our structure. We have CH three, so a carbon attached to three hydrogen and then we have a carbon hydrogen and another carbon hydrogen And carbon with two hydrogen And a carbon with three hydrogen. So if we look this isn't saturated and we're going to need a double bond to fill the octet right here and now everything has its octet filled and we have a double bond. So this is an ALc in and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
