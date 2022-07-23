Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Chapter 3, Problem 37c

Name each ionic compound. c. Na2O

Hey everyone, let's go ahead and practice naming the positive ions involved in each compound. So starting off with a, we see that we have capital M. G. O. And we know that M. G. Stands for magnesium and magnesium is going to have that plus two charge. And that's because it's in our group to a medals. And when we name this compound it's going to be magnesium oxide. Moving on to be we have K two S. 04. So we can see that we have potassium and potassium is going to have that plus one charge. And that's because it's in our group one a. And when we name this, we name it as potassium sulfate since our an ion is sulfate. Moving on to see we have N A B R. 04, so N A. Is sodium And we know that it has a plus one charge since it's in our group one a. And when we name this, we named this as sodium per bromate and perp Rome is one of our poly atomic and ions moving on to D. We have C. O. Parentheses 32. And we know that Ceo stands for cobalt. So we're going to write COBOL but we also need to be aware that cobalt is a transition metal. So we can have multiple charges. So looking at our an ion, we know that nitrate has a -1 charge and we see that it has a subscript of two. So this is telling us that Cobalt needs a plus two charge in order to balance out that nitrate. And when we name this we're going to name it as cobalt two nitrate. So we're going to denote the charge with our roman numerals. And lastly looking at E, we have MNOH two. So we know that Mn is manganese and again, manganese is a transition metal, so it can have more than one possible charge. So looking at our an ion, we know that ohh is going to be O H minus. and since we have that subscript of two, That means we have a plus two charge for manganese. And when we name this, we're going to name it as manganese two hydroxide. And this is going to be our final answers. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
