Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds Problem 42a
Chapter 3, Problem 42

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2

Hey everyone in this example we need to give the name of arianna compound. We need to recall that an ionic compound consists of a medal bonded to a nonmetal or poly atomic ion. And it could be a metal or a pol atomic iron as well. So we also want to recall that ionic compounds involved the transfer Of electron charge between the two atoms. So in this case we have S. R. O. H. With a subscript of two. What this subscript of two is telling us is that we have a charge that was crossed. And so this tells us that we originally had S. R. With a plus to charge. Sorry about that. And we wanna recall that our charge will correspond to the group number. And so we go to when we look at our plus two charge we're going to know that we have to go to Group two a. On our periodic table. And this is where we will find our atom strontium which we can confirm is going to be a metal atom Because it's in group two a. So the next part is focusing on our, oh wait here. And so now that we know at least the first part of our name strontium, we want to figure out what this O. H. Is. We should recall that we also had a second charge cross with this with the bonding of these two different atoms. So this poly atomic ion here we know it's a poly atomic ion because we have an oxygen bonded to a hydrogen and it's in parentheses with a subscript. So we need to figure out that original charge on this poly atomic ion. And that happened when we crossed our charges here from between our strontium and our poly atomic ion. And so what this means is that we have O. H. As a poly atomic ion which is written out as hydroxide And this is written out with the -1 charge. So this is a an ion because it's negatively charged. Now we don't use any prefixes here when it comes to anything with hydroxide in it. So we just go ahead and we're going to write out our name completely. And what we're going to have is strontium hydroxide. So this is actually going to complete this example as our final answer, as the name of our ionic compound given S. R. O. H. Two. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise I will see everyone in the next practice video
