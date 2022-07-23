Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 41b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 41b

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. b. Mg(C2H3O2)2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
39s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Everyone were asked to provide the name for the following compound, as we can see right here. We have aluminum, which has a plus three charge, And we have our form eight ion, which has a -1 charge. And this is why we have a subscript of three written right here. So when we name this, this is actually going to be aluminum since aluminum is our metal and for mate, since this is our form eight ion. So our complete name is aluminum for mate. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate

1175
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. c. Na2O

771
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4

657
views
Textbook Question

Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2

1112
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. c. silver nitrate

863
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate

754
views