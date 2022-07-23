Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.3 - Molecules and CompoundsProblem 36
Chapter 3, Problem 36

Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate

Hey everyone. This question here is asking us to provide the chemical formula of the substance formed when rubidium and the following poly atomic ions combined. So starting off, let's go ahead and check out our rubidium. So rubidium is in our group one a. So it has a plus one charge For a. We're going to combine that with Dye Chrome eight which has a formula of cr two 072 -. Now when we combine the two we can use our criss cross method and we're going to end up With rubidium to see R207 which is going to be named Rubidium Dyke Romy moving on to be, we have hipaa chloride. So hypochlorite has a formula of C. L. O minus. And since we have a 1 to 1 ratio our formula is going to be rubidium, hippo chloride. And looking at sea we have great. So for boring We have a formula of b. 0. 3 three minus. And again we can use the criss cross method and we're going to end up With three of rubidium And one of 4 eight. And this is going to be rubidium bereted. And lastly looking at D we have by sulfite, so by sulfide we'll have a formula of H. S. 03 minus again this is a 1-1 ratio. So our formula is simply going to be R. B H. S. 03 for rubidium by sulfide. And this is going to be our final answers for this question. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
