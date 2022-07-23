Chapter 4, Problem 48

Magnesium oxide can be made by heating magnesium metal in the presence of oxygen. The balanced equation for the reaction is: 2 Mg(s) + O 2 ( g) → 2 MgO(s) When 10.1 g of Mg reacts with 10.5 g O 2 , 11.9 g MgO is collected. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, and percent yield for the reaction.

