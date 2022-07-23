Chapter 4, Problem 50c

Many computer chips are manufactured from silicon, which occurs in nature as SiO 2 . When SiO 2 is heated to melting, it reacts with solid carbon to form liquid silicon and carbon monoxide gas. In an industrial preparation of silicon, 155.8 kg of SiO 2 reacts with 78.3 kg of carbon to produce 66.1 kg of silicon. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

Verified Solution

