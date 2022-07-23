Chapter 6, Problem 62

A gas mixture with a total pressure of 745 mmHg contains each of the following gases at the indicated partial pressures: CO2, 125 mmHg; Ar, 214 mmHg; and O2, 187 mmHg. The mixture also contains helium gas. What is the partial pressure of the helium gas? What mass of helium gas is present in a 12.0-L sample of this mixture at 273 K?

