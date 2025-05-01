Which postulate of the kinetic molecular theory breaks down under conditions of high pressure? Explain.
Which postulate of the kinetic molecular theory breaks down under conditions of low temperature?
Key Concepts
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Ideal Gas Behavior
Intermolecular Forces
Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the volume of 1.000 mol of neon at a pressure of 500.0 atm and a temperature of 355.0 K. Explain why the two values are different. (Hint: One way to solve the van der Waals equation for V is to use successive approximations. Use the ideal gas law to get a preliminary estimate for V.)
The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for the same molecule at two different temperatures (T1 and T2). Which temperature is greater? Explain.
Use the van der Waals equation and the ideal gas equation to calculate the pressure exerted by 1.000 mol of Cl2 in a volume of 5.000 L at a temperature of 273.0 K. Explain why the two values are different.
Modern pennies are composed of zinc coated with copper. A student determines the mass of a penny to be 2.482 g and then makes several scratches in the copper coating (to expose the underlying zinc). The student puts the scratched penny in hydrochloric acid, where the following reaction occurs between the zinc and the HCl (the copper remains undissolved): Zn(s) + 2 HCl(aq)¡ H2( g) + ZnCl2(aq) The student collects the hydrogen produced over water at 25 °C. The collected gas occupies a volume of 0.899 L at a total pressure of 791 mmHg. Calculate the percent zinc (by mass) in the penny. (Assume that all the Zn in the penny dissolves.)
A sample of N2O effuses from a container in 42 seconds. How long will it take the same amount of gaseous I2 to effuse from the same container under identical conditions?