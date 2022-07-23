Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 39
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 39

For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So here we ask which of the following is most likely to conduct electricity. Recall that electrolytes will conduct electricity while non electrolytes will not conduct electricity, potassium bromine. And it's gonna associate into K. Plus and B. R. Minus. And this is gonna be an ionic compound because it contains potassium which is a metal in Broome in which is a non metal. So this is going to dissociate completely. It's gonna be an electrolyte but it will and that electricity And then we have c. six age 12 oh six. And it's also known as sugar. And this cannot associate at all. There's going to be a non electrolyte. This will not and that electricity And then we have c. two H five H. And it's also known as alcohol and this also cannot dissociate at all. So there's gonna be a non electrolyte and this will not. And that electricity and we have sodium nitrate and it's gonna do associate and give us an A plus, N. 03 minus. And it's going to be ionic compound because it contains sodium which is a metal and nitrogen auction which are both non metals. And this is going to dissociate completely. So it's gonna be an electrolyte and this will conduct electricity. Our answer is gonna be a Andy thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)

2833
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.

3560
views
Textbook Question

A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.

4877
views
4
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH

2324
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S

1028
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4

1636
views